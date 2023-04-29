 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 29, 2023

Doc Rivers offers ominous comments about Joel Embiid

April 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Joel Embiid with a straight face

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The extra two days of rest for Joel Embiid apparently were not enough to have him ready for Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers spoke with the media on Saturday ahead of Monday’s Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Celtics. Rivers offered an update on Embiid’s status, and it wasn’t a great one.

“He didn’t do anything today,” Rivers said of Embiid. “If I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1, but we’ll see.”

That’s not encouraging.

The Sixers got extra time to rest thanks to the Atlanta Hawks winning Game 5 of their first-round series with the Celtics. But even with the extra time off, Embiid still is doubtful.

The Sixers center last played in Game 3 of Philly’s first-round series with Brooklyn on April 20. The Sixers won that game and swept the series. Embiid is dealing with a sprained LCL in his knee. One report said Embiid would just have to play through pain.

Article Tags

Joel EmbiidNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus