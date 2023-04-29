Doc Rivers offers ominous comments about Joel Embiid

The extra two days of rest for Joel Embiid apparently were not enough to have him ready for Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers spoke with the media on Saturday ahead of Monday’s Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Celtics. Rivers offered an update on Embiid’s status, and it wasn’t a great one.

“He didn’t do anything today,” Rivers said of Embiid. “If I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1, but we’ll see.”

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He didn’t do anything today. If I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1.” pic.twitter.com/CbrjQgFDe6 — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) April 29, 2023

That’s not encouraging.

The Sixers got extra time to rest thanks to the Atlanta Hawks winning Game 5 of their first-round series with the Celtics. But even with the extra time off, Embiid still is doubtful.

The Sixers center last played in Game 3 of Philly’s first-round series with Brooklyn on April 20. The Sixers won that game and swept the series. Embiid is dealing with a sprained LCL in his knee. One report said Embiid would just have to play through pain.