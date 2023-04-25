 Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

New details emerge about Joel Embiid’s knee injury

April 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Joel Embiid with a straight face

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is dealing with a knee injury as the Philadelphia 76ers await the start of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and it sounds like he may have to play through discomfort for the foreseeable future.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Monday that Embiid suffered a sprained LCL in Game 3 of Philly’s series against the Brooklyn Nets. Shelburne said Embiid has been improving since he sat out Game 4 and that the injury is not serious but is “going to hurt.”

John Clark of NBC10 in Philadelphia added on Tuesday that Embiid may have to wear a knee brace when he returns to the court.

All indications are that Embiid will play in the next round. The Sixers will likely face the Boston Celtics, who have a 3-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The big question is whether the knee injury will impact Embiid’s play. Doc Rivers offered some concerning comments about it after Game 4, so it is fair to wonder if Embiid will be something other than his dominant self in a series where his best will be needed.

