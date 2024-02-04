Doc Rivers wants to forfeit his awkward NBA All-Star Game honor

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers will coach the Eastern Conference All-Stars later this month — and he isn’t happy about it.

Rivers officially clinched the honor Saturday after the Bucks’ 129-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Milwaukee secured the East’s second-best record (33-16) through February 4th, which means that Rivers and his staff will be coaching the East squad at the 2024 All-Star Game. Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the top-seeded Boston Celtics was ineligible because he was last year’s East All-Star coach.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and his staff will coach the Eastern Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/k5Ohpf9PNR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2024

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Rivers had tried to convince the NBA to rule him ineligible as well. The NBA reportedly refused. Rivers has been at the helm of the Bucks’ coaching staff for just three games following the dismissal of Adrian Griffin. The team has gone 1-2 under Rivers so far.

While Rivers can’t get out of the one-time coaching gig, he did promise that he would divert all accompanying benefits to Griffin. Rivers said before Saturday’s game that he plans to give his monetary incentive and All-Star Game ring to his predecessor.

The Bucks had a 30-13 record and were already second in the East when Griffin was fired.

Doc Rivers tells @TheSteinLine that, should Milwaukee's coaching staff clinch East All-Star representation, his coaching share and ASG ring will go to Adrian Griffin. More of our chat on the next edition of The Saturday Stein Line on @971TheFreak presented by @PaniniAmerica. https://t.co/pnIyWvYzVk — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2024

The All-Star awkwardness seems fitting given the unusual manner in which Rivers took over for Griffin in the first place.