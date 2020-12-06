Doc Rivers responds to criticism from Paul George

Paul George openly placed blame on Doc Rivers this week for the Los Angeles Clippers falling short of expectations last season, and the coach does not seem to agree with the criticism.

During an appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, George said the Clippers failed to make proper adjustments after they fell into a 3-1 hole against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semis. George also indicated that he felt Rivers did not utilize him properly.

Rivers issued a response on Sunday. He jokingly noted that new Clippers coach Ty Lue was an assistant on his staff last season, so George is also blaming his new coach for what went wrong. Rivers also said he enjoyed coaching George and acknowledged he could have done a better job.

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Paul George’s comments about the Los Angeles Clippers lack of adjustments while blowing a 3-1 series to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of last season’s playoffs. Paul was also criticism of how Rivers, the former Clippers coach, utilized him. pic.twitter.com/2d2I1ODy2Q — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 6, 2020

George cited team chemistry issues after the Clippers were bounced in Orlando, and some of that would obviously fall on the coach. There was also a report that some of Rivers’ decisions left players scratching their heads, and it’s fair to wonder if George was one of the people behind that.

It’s not a great look for George to be pointing the finger, especially when you look at his stats in elimination games. The Clippers obviously felt Rivers was at least partially responsible for their underachievement, hence why he was fired. Still, George and his teammates should have played better.