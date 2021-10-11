Doc Rivers gives update on Sixers’ side of Ben Simmons situation

As rumors continue to fly that Ben Simmons may be willing to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, coach Doc Rivers gave an optimistic update on the situation Monday.

Rivers confirmed that he has spoken to Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, though not Simmons himself. The coach added that the Sixers have wanted Simmons back all along, and that he isn’t worried about the reception he’ll get from teammates if he does report to camp.

Doc Rivers says that from “day one we’ve said what we wanted” — that they want Ben Simmons back. “Our position hasn’t changed at all.” Says he’s talked to Rich Paul, and not Simmons, so far, but that conversations have “gone well” throughout this process. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 11, 2021

Doc Rivers: “I’m not gonna talk about what Rich and I have talked about,” but that part of those conversations have been about Simmons wanting to come back to play. Says he isn’t worried about Simmons not being committed, or players not welcoming him back. https://t.co/cqQgmt2Gj2 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 11, 2021

It’s entirely possible that this is all talk. Teams aren’t going to be motivated to make a big offer for Simmons if they believe the Sixers have no leverage. After all, it’s not as if Simmons has backed off his trade demand.

If Simmons were to play, he’d be in line for an incredibly harsh reception from Philadelphia fans. He’d also have to deal with the fact that he does seem to have alienated some of his teammates. All that makes it unlikely that Simmons actually factors for the Sixers this season.