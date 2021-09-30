Joel Embiid says 76ers got rid of star player for Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid seems to be growing tired of the Ben Simmons drama, and the All-Star center shared some honest thoughts on the subject in his latest meeting with reporters.

Embiid was asked on Thursday about the report from Sam Amick of The Athletic that claims Simmons no longer wants to play with Embiid. According to Amick, Simmons believes the Philadelphia 76ers have built their “basketball ecosystem” around Embiid. Simmons, who is at his best when he can attack the basket, apparently feels he would be better off without a player like Embiid occupying the paint.

Embiid said the narrative that he and Embiid are not a fit together is “borderline disrespectful” to other players on the team. The way Embiid sees it, the Sixers have built their team around Simmons’ needs and even chose not to re-sign Jimmy Butler because of Simmons. Embiid feels that was a mistake.

Embiid on Ben, partial: "Our teams have always been built around his needs. So it's just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al, we got rid of Jimmy, which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands." — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 30, 2021

Simmons is a ball-dominant player, but he can’t shoot. That’s why it’s difficult for him to play with other stars like Butler, which is what Embiid was referencing.

Embiid said multiple times that he wants Simmons back with the 76ers and that they’re a better team with him. He did, however, make it clear that he is currently focused on the players “who are here.”

A lot has been made about the supposed rift between Embiid and Simmons. Embiid has downplayed it, but Simmons can’t be happy about the way Embiid threw him under the bus after the playoffs. The reports and various reactions to them have probably made things worse.