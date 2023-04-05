Doc Rivers makes clear statement about NBA MVP race

Doc Rivers may be biased, but that’s not stopping him from making a clear declaration about the NBA MVP award.

Rivers said after his Philadelphia 76ers’ 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night that Joel Embiid should be NBA MVP.

"The MVP race is over. … The man just scored half our points, in an NBA game." Doc Rivers sounds off on the MVP race 🗣 pic.twitter.com/qpALuDxWas — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2023

“The MVP race is over. Like, tonight, we couldn’t make shots. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over. The MVP race is over,” Rivers said.

Embiid made 20 of his 25 shots and went 12/13 from the free throw line in the win. He scored 52 points, which was more than half of his team’s points.

The large point total will boost Embiid’s already league-high 33.0 points per game average. The win also made Philly 52-27 and helped them clinch at least the No. 3 spot in the East.

Thanks to Boston’s loss, the Milwaukee Bucks’ magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East is down to one. That means all they need is a win or Boston loss to become the top seed in the conference.

As for Embiid’s MVP case, he is right up there with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who all have excellent arguments for winning the award.