Doc Rivers has stubborn comment after Game 1 loss to Heat

Doc Rivers is not doing much to shed his reputation as a dinosaur come playoff time.

Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers got blown out in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Miami Heat on Monday. They lost 106-92 and trailed by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Rivers was pressed about his decision to start DeAndre Jordan at center and responded with a stubborn comment.

“We like DJ,” said Rivers, per 76ers writer Ky Carlin. “We’re gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not.”

Jordan, who previously played for Rivers on the LA Clippers, is extremely washed up at 33 years old now. He was a minus-22 in just 17 minutes, which was unsurprising after some of his lowlights earlier this season. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Paul Reed gave Philly some better center minutes while 21-year-old Charles Bassey did not even play until garbage time.

Of course, it is not Rivers’ fault that Joel Embiid got hurt, pressing Jordan into the rotation in the first place. But then again, maybe it is.