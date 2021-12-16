Domantas Sabonis wants out of Indiana?

Domantas Sabonis may be looking to go from Indiana to Outdiana.

Matt Moore of The Action Network reported this week that the Pacers big man Sabonis wants out of Indiana and has had that wish since last year.

Moore says The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has also reported that Sabonis wants out but that Pacers writer Scott Agness disputes that notion.

Sabonis, a two-time All-Star, is arguably the Pacers’ best player (depending on how you value Malcolm Brogdon). He has been with the team since 2017 and is in Year 2 of a four-year, $74.9 million contract.

At 12-18, Indiana is rumored to be considering a full-on teardown. Sabonis, a nightly 20-10-5 threat, would obviously have a lot of suitors if he and the team want to go that route.

Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA Today Sports