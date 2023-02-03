Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action.

Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).

Both players were ejected, which did not sit well with the Cavaliers guard.

After the game, Mitchell sought to speak with the media so he could share his thoughts. He called on the NBA to address the matter.

“A line has to be drawn. The NBA has to do something about it. I’m not the only person this has happened to and there’s no place for that in this game. … If you just can’t guard somebody, then just say that. Just get a switch,” Mitchell said, via Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

Mitchell said that the dirty style is part of Brooks’ game

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks: "That’s just who he is. I’ve been busting his ass for years. Playoffs. Regular season. And the one game he does an alright job on me today, he decides to do something like that. No place for that in the game. Gotta protect yourself." — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 3, 2023

“That’s just who he is. I’ve been busting his a– for years. Playoffs. Regular season. And the one game he does an alright job on me today, he decides to do something like that. No place for that in the game. Gotta protect yourself,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell had his way with Brooks when they faced off in the playoffs in 2021 when Mitchell was with the Jazz. He is not the first person to take issue with Brooks’ behavior on the court. Actually, the first person to publicly call out Brooks’ behavior was Coach K.