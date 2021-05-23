Donovan Mitchell not ready to return for Jazz playoff opener

The Utah Jazz were hopeful that Donovan Mitchell would be back for Game 1 of their Western Conference Quarterfinals series against Memphis, but that won’t be happening.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Mitchell is not expected to play in Game 1, but is still “working toward his return.”

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell isn’t expected to play vs. Memphis in Game 1 tonight, sources tell ESPN. Mitchell has been working toward his return from a sprained right ankle. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 23, 2021

Mitchell should probably be considered day-to-day at this point. He wasn’t even on the most recent injury report, leading most to think he was ready to make his return, but that’s evidently not the case.

The star guard hasn’t played since April 16 with a sprained right ankle. The Jazz secured the top seed in the West without him, and ideally they’ll only have to go without him for another game or two as he pushes toward a return.