Donovan Mitchell makes notable social media change amid trade rumors

Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of trade rumors since the NBA offseason began, and the Utah Jazz star may have dropped a hint about what he anticipates happening.

Fans noticed on Tuesday that Mitchell has removed references to the Jazz from both his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Donovan Mitchell has REMOVED Jazz on Instagram AND Twitter 👀#Knicks #Jazz pic.twitter.com/5j1IcSrSNe — Knicks Latest Media (@nyknicksjacob) August 30, 2022

It is worth noting that Mitchell also scrubbed “former Louisville guard” from his Twitter page, so it is possible he was simply doing some housekeeping. The timing would be quite the coincidence, however.

Utah traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason for several first-round picks and players. The massive haul they received has complicated the entire NBA trade market. It has also made it more difficult for them to trade Mitchell, as they almost certainly want more for the three-time All-Star than they got for Gobert.

The New York Knicks have been viewed as the most logical suitor for Mitchell, but they made a move on Monday that could signal that they have taken themselves out of the running.

Mitchell has reportedly not asked for a trade, though he is said to have three teams at the top of his wish list. The changes he made on social media could indicate that he is not pleased with the way the Jazz have handled the situation.