Donovan Mitchell roasts Ja Morant over workout video

Donovan Mitchell got the better of Ja Morant in this year’s playoffs, and now he is getting the better of him on social media as well.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard Morant shared a video of himself working out with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette this weekend. In the video, Morant seemed to be struggling a bit as he ran on a treadmill.

1%. brick by brick https://t.co/gpqO7teKRG — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 10, 2021

Mitchell responded to the video with a funny roast. “Bruh fightin for his life on that treadmill,” the Utah Jazz guard tweeted with two crying-face emojis.

Morant is known as one of the speediest young players in the league, so that treadmill probably had to be going pretty darn fast. As for Mitchell, his team did defeat Morant and the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. But as we have seen, there is a lot of mutual respect between these two players.