Draymond Green defends Anthony Davis over hit to head

The Los Angeles Lakers’ handling of Anthony Davis’ head injury on Wednesday attracted some attention, but Draymond Green is coming to his opponent’s defense.

Davis took an inadvertent elbow to the face early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals, and was wheeled out in a wheelchair after being left dazed by the injury. That aspect seemed dramatic to some, particularly on TNT’s postgame show, where Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal struggled to keep their composure in response to that revelation.

Shaq and Charles Barkley can’t stop laughing at Anthony Davis for leaving game in a wheel chair with a head injury pic.twitter.com/yQhWmcbxCE — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 11, 2023

On Thursday, Green came to Davis’ defense and pointed out how dangerous head injuries can be.

Draymond Green defends Anthony Davis regarding his hit to the head pic.twitter.com/omWKXKhKf2 — JustHoops 🏀 (@JustHoopsMedia) May 11, 2023

“One small hit to the head can change everything in your life,” Green said on his podcast. “Every time you step out on the basketball court, the football field, out on the ice, on the pitch, you’re risking your life because one injury can change everything. We saw, not this past World Cup but the World Cup before it, Neymar had an injury to his back that was a couple centimeters away from paralyzing him. The smallest hit to the wrong part of the head can change your life.”

Green did not directly say anything to the likes of Barkley and O’Neal, but it was pretty clear that he was not having any critical responses to how Davis’ injury was handled.

Davis did not return to Game 5, but the good news is he appears to have avoided serious injury and looks likely to play in Game 6.