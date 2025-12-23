Draymond Green breaks silence on sudden removal after fiery exchange with Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr were seen having a heated exchange on the bench on Monday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., and they were certainly not arguing about Christmas dinner recipes.

During a timeout with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter of the game against the Orlando Magic, Kerr and Green got into a shouting match. That led to Green leaving Golden State’s bench and going straight to the locker room, where he spent the rest of the contest.

Although the former Defensive Player of the Year never returned to the game, he did not skip his postgame media duties, as he shared his side of the fiery player-coach moment.

“Tempers spilled over,” Green told reporters, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area & California. “And I thought it was best that get out of there. I didn’t think it was a situation where it was going to get better. So, it was best to remove myself.”

It will be interesting to see how the spat between Green and Kerr will affect the team and their relationship with each other going forward.

However, Green’s absence in the final 20 minutes of the game ultimately did not matter, as the Warriors pounded Orlando in a 120-97 victory.

Stephen Curry paced the Dubs with 26 points, while Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody contributed 21 and 20 points, respectively.