Draymond Green shares funny Klay Thompson Miami hotel story

Draymond Green shared a funny story about Klay Thompson on Wednesday.

Green was participating in a question-and-answer session on Bleacher Report’s app and was asked for his favorite memory or moment regarding Thompson, his longtime teammate.

Green shared that Thompson once ran into a wall at a hotel in Miami and needed stitches. Thompson was apparently embarrassed by the injury and tried to tell his teammates that the injury stemmed from a fight at the club. Green suggested that Thompson was wasted, and that led him to bump into the wall.

Yeah, that is slightly embarrassing for Klay.

Thompson is regarded as an easygoing player and is generally well-liked. Seeing him involved in something embarrassing like that and then trying to slyly play it off must have been amusing for his Warriors teammates.