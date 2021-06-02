Draymond Green shares funny Klay Thompson Miami hotel story
Draymond Green shared a funny story about Klay Thompson on Wednesday.
Green was participating in a question-and-answer session on Bleacher Report’s app and was asked for his favorite memory or moment regarding Thompson, his longtime teammate.
Green shared that Thompson once ran into a wall at a hotel in Miami and needed stitches. Thompson was apparently embarrassed by the injury and tried to tell his teammates that the injury stemmed from a fight at the club. Green suggested that Thompson was wasted, and that led him to bump into the wall.
This Klay story @GSWReddit @KlayThompson pic.twitter.com/Gzn439wM3W
— Just Chill (@IJemei47) June 2, 2021
Yeah, that is slightly embarrassing for Klay.
Thompson is regarded as an easygoing player and is generally well-liked. Seeing him involved in something embarrassing like that and then trying to slyly play it off must have been amusing for his Warriors teammates.