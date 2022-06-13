Draymond Green gets into it with reporter over Klay Thompson question

Even on off days, Draymond Green is still getting into spats.

The Golden State Warriors star had a tense exchange with a reporter Sunday over a question about teammate Klay Thompson. The reporter asked Green to reflect on Monday’s three-year anniversary of Thompson’s ACL tear.

“It’s unnecessary,” replied Green. “We’re here in this moment. There’s no need to talk about something that’s unfortunate that happened three years ago. We’re here in this moment, we’re gonna stay in this moment, we’re gonna think positive thoughts, and we’re gonna move forward.

“It’s been great to see where he is and the level he’s back playing at,” Green continued about Thompson. “But there’s no need for us to talk about moments that we don’t want to re-live from three years ago.”

Draymond Green went back and forth with a reporter when asked about the 3-year anniversary of Klay Thompson’s ACL injury. pic.twitter.com/UfHKOuIsMU — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 12, 2022

Truth be told, that was indeed a pretty goofy question from the reporter, especially since he asked Green to go back to the emotions of the night that Thompson tore his ACL. Thompson returned to the court over five months ago, and that night is no longer relevant to the Warriors as they pursue the 2022 title. On a human level, nobody wants to re-live a traumatic memory, especially coming off a happy one like Golden State’s huge win in Game 4.

Green does have a reputation for being crabby and already got into it with a reporter over a different topic earlier this series. But his response here was actually appropriate for an irrelevant and just downright bad question.