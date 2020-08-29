Draymond Green joining CNN as contributor

Draymond Green is already one of the NBA’s most vocal presences on the court, and now he is about to be a more vocal presence off the court as well.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letorneau reported on Friday that the Golden State Warriors star forward is joining CNN as a contributor. Green will appear periodicially on the network to discuss issues linking sports and society.

Green, 30, has had a long layoff since the Warriors’ season ended in March. During that time, he has made a number of television guest appearances, including on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

One of Green’s recent appearances even led to a fine, so he will probably make for more interesting television now that he is contributing to CNN.