Friday, August 28, 2020

Draymond Green joining CNN as contributor

August 28, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Draymond Green is already one of the NBA’s most vocal presences on the court, and now he is about to be a more vocal presence off the court as well.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letorneau reported on Friday that the Golden State Warriors star forward is joining CNN as a contributor. Green will appear periodicially on the network to discuss issues linking sports and society.

Green, 30, has had a long layoff since the Warriors’ season ended in March. During that time, he has made a number of television guest appearances, including on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

One of Green’s recent appearances even led to a fine, so he will probably make for more interesting television now that he is contributing to CNN.

