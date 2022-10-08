 Skip to main content
Draymond Green makes big announcement after Jordan Poole punch

October 8, 2022
by Grey Papke
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half during game five of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green said he would take time away from the Golden State Warriors in light of his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and the ensuing video leak.

Green spoke to the media Saturday for the first time since Green punched Poole in the face during last Wednesday’s practice. The Warriors forward said he had apologized to Poole and his family, and that he had been dealing with personal issues that shortened his temper on the day of the altercation. Green also announced that he would take time away from the team to allow everyone to “heal.”

Green added that he still plans to play in the team’s Oct. 18 season opener, but nothing has been formally decided.

The leaked video of the fight was quite shocking, and probably led to Green deciding to make a statement. He added that he has not communicated with Poole since the incident, so it remains to be seen just how strained relations actually are between the pair.

Green has been taking heat from around the NBA in light of the incident. He wisely did not fire back at any of the comments on Saturday, and will be keeping a low profile for at least a few days, it seems.

