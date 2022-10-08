Draymond Green makes big announcement after Jordan Poole punch

Draymond Green said he would take time away from the Golden State Warriors in light of his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and the ensuing video leak.

Green spoke to the media Saturday for the first time since Green punched Poole in the face during last Wednesday’s practice. The Warriors forward said he had apologized to Poole and his family, and that he had been dealing with personal issues that shortened his temper on the day of the altercation. Green also announced that he would take time away from the team to allow everyone to “heal.”

Green says he has apologized to Jordan Poole and Poole's family. "There's a huge embarrassment that comes from (the video) not only for myself … but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with … and also Jordan's family." — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 8, 2022

Green announces he will step away from the team for a few days to focus on himself, and allow the team to "heal." He doesn't know how long he will be away. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 8, 2022

Green added that he still plans to play in the team’s Oct. 18 season opener, but nothing has been formally decided.

The leaked video of the fight was quite shocking, and probably led to Green deciding to make a statement. He added that he has not communicated with Poole since the incident, so it remains to be seen just how strained relations actually are between the pair.

Green has been taking heat from around the NBA in light of the incident. He wisely did not fire back at any of the comments on Saturday, and will be keeping a low profile for at least a few days, it seems.