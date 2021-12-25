Draymond Green gave Klay Thompson a real kick in the balls after torn ACL

Draymond Green added insult to injury after Klay Thompson tore his ACL.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, which the Golden State Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors lost those Finals in six games and were doubly disappointed. Not only did they lose the series, but both Thompson and Kevin Durant suffered serious injuries during the playoffs.

Green, who is a longtime teammate of Thompson, went to visit his injured friend the day after the series ended.

According to Green, he wanted to try to take Thompson’s mind off the injury. They ended up playing dominoes, and Green says he won $4,000 off Thompson.

Green shared the story for NBC Sports Bay Area.

This story Draymond tells about winning $4,000 from Klay the day after the Splash Bro tore his ACL is incredible 😂 https://t.co/TxFKXrZuQx pic.twitter.com/Lnhjfsfj8M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 23, 2021

Well, that is one way to take someone’s mind off an injury and the Finals.

Green says that Thompson hasn’t forgotten about the matter and reminds him of it. How could he not?

Thompson suffered a torn Achilles tendon while trying to return from his torn ACL and hasn’t played since 2019. He’s getting close to finally returning this season.

Photo: Feb 20, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports