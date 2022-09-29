Draymond Green looking to play with 1 opposing NBA star?

After building an empire with Steph Curry over the last decade, Draymond Green could looking to trade him in for someone who is 11 years younger.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an unnamed Western Conference executive this week who suggested that the Golden State Warriors star Green might be intrigued about the possibility of playing with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic.

“[Green] does not want to [leave Golden State], but if you ask around, I think there is a sense that he would,” the executive was quoted as saying. “There is a limit on how much they’re going to spend to keep this thing together. Because they have young guys are just about every position, they are approaching it like there’s no one outside of Steph they have to keep.

“He has always thought about playing for Detroit, helping his hometown of Flint at the same time,” the executive added about Green. “[But] he would love to play with a superstar like Luka where he has to just play off him.”

Green, who will turn 33 next season, can become a free agent in summer 2023. Though the Warriors, who are already shoulder-deep in the luxury tax, have younger players such as Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole that they should prioritize extensions for instead, Green does not appear to be budging on his desire for a new max deal.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Green has already won four rings in Golden State, so he could be after the bag at this point of his career instead. Besides the Mavericks (who have a fairly clean long-term cap situation after Jalen Brunson left in free agency) and Green’s hometown team, the Pistons, there is another rival team that would love to have Green too.