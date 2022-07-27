Draymond Green headed for major standoff with Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off their fourth NBA title in eight seasons, and all appears well for the franchise. That could change, however, depending on a major contract negotiation that could become a factor as soon as next week.

Warriors forward Draymond Green is eligible to sign a new four-year contract with the team starting on Aug. 3, and feels he deserves a maximum deal, according to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. The franchise, however, does not have any plans to offer Green a max extension, and there is no traction on contract talks at this time. Green has a $27.5 million player option for 2023-24, and the Warriors would prefer to discuss a new deal with the forward next summer instead of this.

The Warriors’ situation is complicated by the fact that Green is reportedly willing to “explore his outside options” to get his desired contract, though he would prefer to stay with the team. In addition, Stephen Curry would reportedly be unhappy if the Warriors were to lose Green simply because the team would not pay him.

Green is famous for playing with a chip on his shoulder and he could certainly channel perceived disrespect from the Warriors into something positive on the court. The risk is that things get toxic off the floor, especially if Green’s teammates side with him.

Ultimately, Green’s demands may force the Warriors to part ways with a key member of their supporting cast. That may wind up being the cost of keeping the team’s Big Three together.