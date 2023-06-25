 Skip to main content
Report: 1 surprise team considered pursuit of Draymond Green

June 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It is debatable whether or not Draymond Green would be willing to leave the Golden State Warriors this offseason. An even bigger question is whether he would have been interested in joining a team he has not exactly had praise for before.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Memphis Grizzlies had real interest in Green to start the offseason. The team initially planned to pursue him, but changed course once they were able to acquire guard Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics.

Green in Memphis would have been pretty wild. Admittedly, his harshest comments were reserved for Dillon Brooks and not the Grizzlies as a whole, but there was definitely a budding rivalry between Memphis and Golden State. Brooks is on his way out, but Green joining the team might still have been pretty awkward.

Green, a core member of the Warriors’ dynasty, is still widely expected to return to the organization. It will not be cheap for Golden State, though.

