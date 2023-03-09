Draymond Green roasts Dillon Brooks over recent comments

It took some time, but Draymond Green did not disappoint with his response to Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks.

Brooks had some strong feelings about Green and the Golden State Warriors in a recent interview, admitting that he didn’t like them. Brooks singled out Green, who he said “talks a lot” and “gets away with a lot.” Brooks concluded by saying Green knows the Warriors’ defense well, but would not matter with any other team.

At the time, Green laughed off Brooks’ comments. In a new episode of his podcast on Wednesday, however, the Warriors forward gave Brooks quite the reply, reading the quote line-by-line and responding to every aspect.

“If you ever wonder why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship.” Draymond Green CLAPS BACK at Dillon Brooks 😳👀

pic.twitter.com/fJMdhjZzAl… https://t.co/5767XAUreD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2023

Green especially took issue with the quote about him thinking his game is “cool,” which prompted the Warriors forward’s most blistering reply.

“If you ever wonder why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green said. “They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship, and he says his game is cool. Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. And yet y’all run around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you.”

Green also laughed off Brooks’ comment about why the Warriors like him.

“I’m trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis,” Green said. “Or do they like you in Memphis? That’s a better question. I’m not sure your teammates like you.”

Brooks is very much an agitator for the Grizzlies, and we have seen it on multiple occasions. The Warriors still dislike him over his flagrant foul on Gary Payton II during last year’s playoffs, which helped spark a rivalry between the two teams. You would figure that Brooks won’t be backing away from Green anytime soon as a result.

One NBA star might have the right idea when it comes to Brooks: simply ignoring his antics might be the best way to render them ineffective.