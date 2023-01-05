Draymond Green does poorly-received Michael Jordan impression

Draymond Green was puffing out his chest this week like a different No. 23.

The Golden State Warriors star Green had an interesting way of announcing on Wednesday that his podcast for The Volume was officially back. Green channeled Michael Jordan’s iconic press release that M.J. used in 1995 to announce his return to the NBA after a year-and-a-half-long retirement.

Green tweeted an image in the style of Jordan’s release that read, “”The following statement was released today by Draymond Green, through his podcast producers at The Volume Podcast Network (“VOLUME”) located worldwide, in response to questions about his future podcasting plans:

‘I’m back.'”

The nod to the culture from Green was not exactly well-received by Twitter users, many of whom found it colossally lame that Green repackaged Jordan’s legendary moment as a cheap way of promoting a podcast.

Here is a sampling of the negative reaction that Green got.

Haven’t cringed this hard since reading Skip Bayless’ timeline — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 4, 2023

What is hard to dispute though is that Green’s podcast gets people talking. While it has been inactive since the start of the 2022-23 season, the podcast became a big topic of conversation throughout the Warriors’ 2022 title run.

Now that Green’s podcast is officially entering Season 2, there may be another reason for people to tune in — to see if Green addresses his infamous incident that took place in October.