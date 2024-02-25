 Skip to main content
Draymond Green faces backlash for controversial Miles Bridges comments

February 24, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State product Draymond Green is loyal to his fellow Spartan alumni — perhaps to a fault.

The Golden State Warriors star drew the ire of some fans online for his unconditional support of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

Bridges was involved in a late-game spat during the Warriors’ 97-84 win over the Hornets. Both Bridges and fellow Hornet Grant Williams were penalized for the incident.

While Green lambasted Williams after the game, the 4-time All-Star absolved Bridges of any guilt. Green went further by adding that Bridges “can do no wrong” in his eyes.

“You know, Miles is my guy. That’s my little brother. So I’m not going to go sit here and go in on Miles. Miles can do no wrong to me,” said Green during his postgame press conference.

Bridges is currently serving three years probation stemming from several alleged violent incidents against the mother of his two children.

There’s no problem with Green not wanting to criticize Bridges for the on-court incident. But some fans online believe Warriors star might have gone overboard in his kind words toward Bridges.

It’s not the first time Green has shown immense loyalty toward Bridges. Even when the Hornets player’s scandal was in full tilt, Green sparked controversy by actively spending time with Bridges.

