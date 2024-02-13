Miles Bridges catches break in his latest legal matter

Miles Bridges has caught a break with regard to his latest legal incident.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation as part of his plea deal for a June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children. Bridges had been accused of assaulting the woman and sat out the entire 2022-2023 NBA season as a result of the allegation and plea.

In October 2023, we learned that Bridges was involved in another incident with the woman, one that resulted in his arrest for violating a protection order.

The October 6, 2023 incident reportedly occurred during a custody exchange. Bridges allegedly threw billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, damaging her windshield. Their children were inside the vehicle during the altercation. Bridges also allegedly issued verbal threats against the victim.

But Bridges received some good news on Tuesday as the Mecklenburg County Superior Court in North Carolina dismissed three criminal counts against him over the October incident.

The counts were dropped due to insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution. It seems as if Bridges’ former girlfriend changed her story and later told police she wasn’t sure how the damages were caused.

Bridges is in his fifth season with the Hornets. He is averaging 21.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game over 42 contests.