Draymond Green responds to shady comment from Jordan Poole

Draymond Green is responding to some shade this week from his former teammate Jordan Poole in a very un-Draymond Green-like way.

The Washington Wizards guard Poole faced off on Saturday against his old team, the Golden State Warriors. Poole led all scorers with 38 points on eight three-pointers, but the Warriors still prevailed 122-114.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Poole spoke on his love for his old Warriors teammates … albeit with a subtle dig in there as well.

“I love those guys over there,” said Poole, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN. “I love most of those guys over there.”

That was obviously a thinly-veiled swipe at the notorious Warriors star Green, who took note of Poole’s comment. Green responded on X to the transcription of Poole’s comments, writing, “I really am sorry.”

I really am sorry — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 19, 2025

The feud between Green and Poole is very well-known lore at this point, stemming from the infamous incident when they were teammates back in 2022 that saw Green punch Poole in the face during a Warriors practice. Despite having just won a championship together months before that, the relationship between the two players never recovered, and Poole was eventually traded to Washington in 2023 as part of the Chris Paul deal.

Saturday’s response from Green is a surprising one since he has seemingly gone out of his way in the years since to take public shots at Poole. Even just earlier this season, the two players were taunting each other in the middle of another Wizards-Warriors game.

During an episode of his podcast last month though, Green admitted that the way he treated Poole was a “failure” on his part as a veteran. Though it definitely sounds like he is a lot more contrite about the Poole punch these days, Green’s critics will probably question why he is taking to social media to finally apologize instead of just contacting Poole directly.