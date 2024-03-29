Draymond Green responds to trash talk from Rockets player

Draymond Green is going after a Houston Rockets player not named Dillon Brooks.

The Rockets are the hottest team in basketball right now, riding a winning streak of ten consecutive games and counting. Their season seemed all but over at the start of March as Houston sat at 25-34. But they suddenly found lightning in a bottle this month and have catapulted themselves back into the Western Conference play-in race (where the Rockets now sit just one game behind the Golden State Warriors for the final spot).

After Houston’s latest win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Rockets forward Tari Eason decided to do some trash-talking, targeting the Warriors specifically. Going live on Instagram, Eason taunted Golden State by saying, “Warriors, come out to play!” (echoing the famous movie line).

You can watch the full video posted by Eason here.

Eason’s antics drew a response from the Warriors star Green on the latest episode of Green’s self-titled podcast for The Volume. Green poked fun at Eason for running his mouth when he has not even played in months because of an injury.

“I am a little surprised that he hasn’t played in a game since January 1st,” said Green of Eason. “It’s kind of tough to come out yelling, ‘Come out and play,’ and you’re not gonna play. It puts a lot of strain on your guys [that] you can’t get out there and help them.”

The former All-Rookie Second Teamer Eason made a strong contribution to the Rockets in the early going, chipping in with 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in under 22 minutes a game off the bench. But he has indeed been out since the very start of January with a lower leg injury and recently underwent surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season as well.

Perhaps this is Eason’s way of continuing to make his presence felt despite his injury. You might recall that Eason also targeted another prominent opponent on social media earlier this month.