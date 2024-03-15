Rockets player brutally trolled Kyle Kuzma over social media after beating Wizards

Despite not even playing in the game, one Houston Rockets player was more than happy to join in on this week’s piling-on of the Washington Wizards.

The Rockets torched the Wizards on Thursday, dropping a 135-piece on them to win 135-119. The loss sank Washington to an NBA-worst 11-55 on the year.

In a post to X after the game, Rockets forward Tari Eason, who is out for the season after left leg surgery, trolled Wizards counterpart Kyle Kuzma.

“It’s like at this point don’t be that team,” Eason wrote.

It’s like at this point don’t be that team🤟🏾😭😭 — Tari Eason (@TAR13ASON) March 15, 2024

Eason was referencing a now-infamous post by Kuzma last December. Referencing the Detroit Pistons’ lengthy active losing streak at the time (which eventually swelled to an NBA-record 28 games before the Pistons finally broke it with a win), Kuzma wrote, “At this point its like ‘dont be that team.'” The implication was that no team wanted to be the one the Pistons finally beat.

At this point its like “dont be that team” 🤣 https://t.co/qmWMgPt9Jz — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 29, 2023

Kuzma’s post has since aged extremely poorly however as the Wizards somehow now have an even worse record than the 12-53 Pistons do on the season. Washington recently had a 16-game losing streak of their own and still have won just five total games in the 2024 calendar year as we near St. Patrick’s Day. You can’t really feel too bad for Kuzma though because he brings a lot of the memes on himself.