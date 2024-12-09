Draymond Green shows up Rudy Gobert with savage celebration

Draymond Green on Sunday took a page out of Steph Curry’s book of celebrations in a big win over Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

The Warriors led the Timberwolves 112-106 with just over 30 seconds left in the contest. Green had Gobert on an isolation near the top of the key. Curry came up to set a ball screen on Gobert. Before any Timberwolves could react, Green blew by everybody for a game-clinching dunk.

Green celebrated the slam by doing Curry’s iconic “night night” gesture with his hands. Green held it up long enough for Gobert to see it as the two ran back down on defense.

DRAYMOND SAYS NIGHT, NIGHT 😴 pic.twitter.com/AaZKoSAs6u — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 9, 2024

Even Green’s biggest haters have to admit that the clutch driving dunk was a pretty sick highlight from the four-time All-Star. It also sealed a crucial 114-106 win over the Timberwolves, who had just beaten the Warriors two nights prior. Before Sunday’s win, Golden State had lost six of its last seven games.

Green may have been extra motivated to make the winning play given that he was matched up against longtime rival Gobert. The two have been taking verbal swipes at each other for years.

Green also got suspended last season for his infamous chokehold on Gobert in a November 2023 Warriors-Timberwolves game.

The Warriors veteran finished Sunday’s contest with just six points on 3/5 shooting to go along with six rebounds and seven assists. But he got a clutch bucket for the Warriors when they needed it most.