Draymond Green tried to start beef with former coach for no reason

Draymond Green seemed to be just itching to start some drama on Friday.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gave a line for the ages this week when asked what the key to his success over all these years was. The Golden State Warriors star Green loved Popovich’s quote and tweeted, “Gotta love Pop” with a bunch of laughing-face emojis.

😂😂😂 gotta love Pop https://t.co/2uDb7LTnIP — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2021

Former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy replied to Green’s tweet by writing, “Humility.”

Humility. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) November 19, 2021

It was pretty clear that Van Gundy was referring to Popovich’s humility in giving the credit for his success to others. But for some inexplicable reason, Green interpreted Van Gundy’s tweet as a shot at him. Green replied by saying, “Appreciate the advice Champ.”

Appreciate the advice Champ https://t.co/7TBqZX8f78 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2021

This was probably a subtle dig at Van Gundy, who has not yet won an NBA championship while Green himself has three. Van Gundy then clarified the obvious by saying that he was talking about Popovich’s humility.

I was talking about Pop’s humility. Not disparaging anyone. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) November 19, 2021

There does not appear to be any prior history between Green and Van Gundy, which makes Green’s attempt to drum up beef all the more head-scratching. Maybe Green is just used to blaming coaches for everything.

Photo: Feb 20, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports