Draymond Green hilariously trolls Celtics with T-shirt after NBA Finals

Draymond Green received plenty of hostility from Boston Celtics fans throughout the NBA Finals. He had one parting shot at the fanbase a day after the Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics to win their fourth NBA title in the last eight years.

The Celtics gave out T-shirts to fans prior to Game 4 at TD Garden that showed the team’s 17 championship banners, with a spaced reserved for No. 18. Above the banners, the shirt read “It’s all about 18.”

On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas tweeted a photo of Green wearing the shirt, with one funny alteration.

Green wrote “Warriors” with two arrows pointed to the blank 18th banner on his shirt. He also wrote “Nope!! Maybe in ’23.”

Let’s do a Draymond Green fit check 😂 pic.twitter.com/QZU1ZE6eRx — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 17, 2022

Green’s trolling of Celtics fans should come as little surprise. The Boston fans were tough on him this series, shouting profane chants at the four-time All-Star during Games 3 and 4. Green was more than willing to fire back at them. He referred to Celtics fans as “a little obnoxious” on his podcast prior to Game 5.

Green had a miserable first four games of the series offensively, scoring just 17 points and shooting 6-for-26 from the field. But in Thursday’s series-clinching Game 6, Green scored a series-high 12 points, including two three-pointers, and shot 50 percent from the field. He also had 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The four-time NBA champion finished the 2022 playoffs averaging eight points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 22 games.