Draymond Green trolls Kendrick Perkins, other analysts after USA wins gold

Draymond Green definitely had all of the receipts saved.

After Team USA Basketball won the gold medal in Tokyo this week, Green took an opportunity to troll all of the analysts who had overreacted to their string of losses in exhibition play last month.

Green targeted ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, and several others in a series of tweets. Here were some of the best ones.

Oh God! Anyone doing this job held accountable anymore? https://t.co/ohOERle2En — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021

Green even exposed France’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for saying that they would defeat the United States in the gold medal game.

The victory marks Green’s second Olympic gold medal to go along with three NBA titles. That puts him in an elite class that is only occupied by players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

The Tokyo triumph has to feel particularly sweet for Green. He already got some more trolling in on Instagram immediately after the win.