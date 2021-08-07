Draymond Green trolls Kendrick Perkins, other analysts after USA wins gold
Draymond Green definitely had all of the receipts saved.
After Team USA Basketball won the gold medal in Tokyo this week, Green took an opportunity to troll all of the analysts who had overreacted to their string of losses in exhibition play last month.
Green targeted ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, and several others in a series of tweets. Here were some of the best ones.
There he is!!!! https://t.co/21qkcaxtxm
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021
Oh Colin https://t.co/eWkmHON7cW
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021
Oh God! Anyone doing this job held accountable anymore? https://t.co/ohOERle2En
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021
Dummy!!! https://t.co/0LNrRI3jjy
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021
Green even exposed France’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for saying that they would defeat the United States in the gold medal game.
Spoke too soon! https://t.co/A2vbzr4mP7
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021
The victory marks Green’s second Olympic gold medal to go along with three NBA titles. That puts him in an elite class that is only occupied by players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.
The Tokyo triumph has to feel particularly sweet for Green. He already got some more trolling in on Instagram immediately after the win.