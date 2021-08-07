Kevin Durant, Draymond Green bash critics in video together after winning gold

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have a complicated history, but the two NBA stars were quite pleased to come together in bashing their critics after Team USA won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Durant, who scored a game-high 29 points in the United States’ 87-72 win over France, got on Instagram live immediately after the game. He expressed disbelief that many analysts ranked Team USA as the fourth-best team in Tokyo. Green joined the video and called out Kendrick Perkins, who has been critical of Team USA in recent weeks like many others.

You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

“I had to talk to my sh*t real quick” KD and Draymond letting the doubters have it! pic.twitter.com/htDBi1A2vt — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 7, 2021

“They had some power rankings out, they had us fourth behind Slovenia,” Durant said. “Talking about (how) they’re catching up to us. Are you serious? This skill is unmatched.”

“Kendrick Perkins, you talk a lot of s—, a lot of s—,” Green added. “Act like you American.”

You can understand why the fourth consecutive gold medal for Team USA felt sweet for the players. They struggled early on and lost to France in the group stage, which led to them being ruthlessly mocked with Twitter memes. They also lost two exhibition games prior to the actual tournament, which had many anticipating an early exit in Tokyo.

It was noteworthy that Durant and Green gave the haters a shoutout together. Green and Durant have openly had issues with one another in the past, though Durant has since spoken highly of his former Golden State Warriors teammate. None of that drama mattered after Durant and Green helped Team USA silence the naysayers.