Draymond Green has warning for Klay Thompson ahead of his return

Draymond Green thinks that Klay Thompson could be in for a bit of a rude awakening after two-and-a-half years out of NBA action.

The Golden State Warriors star Green spoke with reporters this week and gave a warning for Thompson ahead of Thompson’s much-awaited return.

“It’s funny because me and [teammate Kevon Looney] will joke about the positioning in the NBA today,” he said, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “We joke with Klay. Like, ‘Klay, this ain’t the NBA you left, brother. You coming back, you gonna be a stretch 4.’ It’s the way this league works now.

“Point guards that were kinda hybrid guards, they are now 4s … maybe a 3,” added Green. “They’re aren’t point guards now. It isn’t the same league.”

Green’s here to Thompson here is obviously a bit in jest, but there is definitely truth to it. On Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors went with a late lineup of three traditional guards (Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, and Damion Lee) to go along with Green and Otto Porter Jr. Before he got hurt, the 6-foot-6 Thompson already played a decent amount of small forward. It would not be too surprising to see him move up a spot to the 4, especially so he doesn’t have to chase speedy wings upon returning.

The ex-All-Star Thompson appears to be nearing a specific return date. But Green thinks that he should probably keep his head on a swivel because the game could look a lot different from the last time that Thompson played it.

Photo: Feb 20, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports