Duquesne basketball’s links to LeBron James go viral amid March Madness win

LeBron James is well familiar with one of the early darlings of March Madness this year.

Duquesne basketball made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1977, earning a No. 11 seed and facing off against No. 6 seed BYU on Thursday. During the game, some interesting facts went viral about Duquesne’s links to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar James.

The TruTV broadcast noted that James’ childhood friend, Dru Joyce III, is the associate head coach of the Dukes. James and Joyce played basketball together at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. And who was their head coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary? Current Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot.

Bron and childhood friend Dru Joyce III, played under current Duquesne HC, Keith Dambrot, at St. Vincent–St. Mary Now, Dambrot and Joyce are leading No. 11 seed Duquesne to its first NCAA Tournament run since 1977 Full circle moment 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wa2hhmwkgs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2024

That much was definitely not lost on James, who gifted the entire Duquesne team with basketball sneakers ahead of the game.

Duquesne, who also recently made a scholarship offer to one of James’ sons, would go on to pull off the 71-67 upset win over BYU. They will now face the winner of the No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State matchup in the Round of 32.