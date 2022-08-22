Bryce James already has college offer from 1 school

Colleges are wasting absolutely no time trying to pursue Bryce James.

Bryce, the younger son of LeBron James, revealed in a post to his Instagram page this week that he already has his first Division I offer from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Bryce James got his first D-I offer 🙌 (via _justbryce/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/RviVn8MWlr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 22, 2022

Duquesne went just 6-24 last season under coach Keith Dambrot, who has been in charge since 2017. But they have produced some NBA players over the years, including Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell (who played for the Dukes before transferring to Arizona) and retired ex-All-Star Norm Nixon.

As for Bryce, he only recently turned 15 and will be entering his sophomore season at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. But he has been generating a lot of excitement lately, especially following a massive recent growth spurt. Bryce’s older brother Bronny is also at Sierra Canyon as an incoming senior and has a long list of colleges at his doorstep as well.