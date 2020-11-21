Dwight Howard deletes tweet about re-signing with Lakers

Something odd is going on with Dwight Howard.

The Los Angeles Lakers want to bring Howard back next season and are negotiating with him in free agency. On Friday, Howard even announced on Twitter that he was staying with the Lakers.

Dwight Howard deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/kf226SSFj2 — JPA Sports (@jpafootball) November 21, 2020

“I’m staying right where I belong,” Howard wrote in his tweet. “Laker nation I love y’all. Purple and gold never gets old.”

Even Shams Charania reported that Howard agreed to a deal with the Lakers.

However, Howard quickly deleted the tweet, raising some questions.

Was the tweet sent out in error or prematurely by the center or a member of his team? Did some term of the deal with the Lakers change? Did another team come through with an offer he is considering?

Howard previously seemed to indicate a report about the Lakers heavily pursuing him in free agency was a lie. Howard averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game last season. Interestingly, Howard deleted around the same time a report said free agent center DeMarcus Cousins was also receiving lots of interest.