 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 15, 2020

Dwight Howard reportedly drawing interest from Warriors

October 15, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard’s 2020 redemption tour with the Los Angeles Lakers appears to providing a boost to his value.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Golden State Warriors are an expected suitor for the former All-Star center this offseason. Charania adds though that Howard and the Lakers have mutual interest in another deal.

Howard, 34, played out this season with the Lakers on a one-year deal. He accepted a reduced role off the bench and became a steady frontcourt presence for them, even starting in the NBA Finals. While Howard was played off the floor in some matchups, he indisputably made a valuable contribution to the Lakers’ championship.

Warriors star Stephen Curry recently said that the team needs to get bigger. Howard, a true center, could pose a solution for them. He is also a player who was previously interested in signing with Golden State.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus