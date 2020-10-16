Dwight Howard reportedly drawing interest from Warriors

Dwight Howard’s 2020 redemption tour with the Los Angeles Lakers appears to providing a boost to his value.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Golden State Warriors are an expected suitor for the former All-Star center this offseason. Charania adds though that Howard and the Lakers have mutual interest in another deal.

Howard, 34, played out this season with the Lakers on a one-year deal. He accepted a reduced role off the bench and became a steady frontcourt presence for them, even starting in the NBA Finals. While Howard was played off the floor in some matchups, he indisputably made a valuable contribution to the Lakers’ championship.

Warriors star Stephen Curry recently said that the team needs to get bigger. Howard, a true center, could pose a solution for them. He is also a player who was previously interested in signing with Golden State.