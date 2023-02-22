Dwight Howard among players ejected after huge Taiwan league brawl

Former NBA star Dwight Howard was one of a dozen players who were ejected after a massive brawl broke out during a game in Taiwan on Sunday.

Howard was not on the floor when his Taoyuan Leopards teammate Chen Hsiao-Jung landed what appeared to be an inadvertent elbow to the face of Chiang Yu-An of the Taiwan Beer HeroBears with less than a minute remaining in the game. Yu-An immediately went after Hsiao-Jung.

Both benches cleared and an ugly scrum broke out. A HeroBears assistant came off the bench and started throwing swings at Hsiao-Jung. It appeared Howard was trying to de-escalate the situation, but he and 11 other players were ejected. You can see the video below:

A brawl broke out in Taiwan's T1 League as Taoyuan Leopards guard Chen Hsiao-jung elbowed TaiwanBeer HeroBears guard Chiang Yu-an in the face. : @DimeUPROXX pic.twitter.com/dICT7iNnC1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 22, 2023

Unless there is some other angle that shows Howard doing something he should not have, he may have been ejected simply for leaving the bench area.

Howard signed with the Leopards, who compete in the T1 League, last November. The league usually caps the salaries of foreign players at $200,000, but an exception was made to pay Howard $1 million.

Howard posted an insane stat line in his debut with the Leopards. Shaq was unimpressed by Howard’s performance, which led to an unpleasant exchange between the two former Los Angeles Lakers.