Dwight Howard reportedly receiving interest from another foreign basketball league

Fresh off a three-point contest in Taiwan, former NBA big man Dwight Howard is now reportedly receiving interest from another foreign basketball league.

Cancha Latina reports that Guaros de Lara of the Venezuelan LPB have expressed interest in signing Howard. They are the same club that has signed other former NBA stars — Nate Robinson, Smush Parker, Damien Wilkins, and Allen Iverson — in the past.

The 37-year-old Howard, who rose to fame with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Texans, is currently playing abroad for the first time. He’s been suiting up for the Taoyuan Leopards of the Taiwan T1 League and is averaging 25.6 points, 14.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over 10 games. He also competed in the aforementioned three-point contest.

Howard played in 60 games for the Lakers last season. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game in a bench role. However, he has repeatedly expressed an interest in returning to an NBA court but ultimately settled on playing overseas. . . for now.