Dwight Howard roasts Ben Simmons’ shot on way out of Philadelphia

The Dwight Howard era in Philadelphia is officially over, and now he is free to speak his mind on one particular topic.

The former Defensive Player of the Year bid farewell to the Sixers in an Instagram post on Tuesday after agreeing to a deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard ended his post with a funny shot at Ben Simmons.

“And Ben. Bend ya kneeeesss,” Howard wrote after saying his thank-yous.

Simmons’ chronic shooting woes have, of course, been well-documented. But the funniest part is that Howard is actually in a position to be clowning Simmons. He is a better career three-point shooter than Simmons is (15.9 percent to Simmons’ 14.7 percent) and is not too far off from Simmons’ career free-throw numbers (56.6 percent to Simmons’ 59.7 percent).

Howard was one of Simmons’ biggest defenders during their time together as teammates. But now that they are parting ways, Howard can’t help but join in on the roast.