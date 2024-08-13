Dwyane Wade drawing interest from 2 major networks after Olympics gig

Dwyane Wade’s market is heating up after a successful run calling the Paris Olympics this year.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reports this week that the retired Basketball Hall of Famer Wade will get a “serious look” from both NBC and Amazon if he is interested in joining their networks once they secure the media rights to the NBA in 2025. The news comes after Wade did color commentary on Olympic basketball for NBC in Paris this summer and drew rave reviews.

Deitsch adds that Wade worked with both a speech coach and a vocal coach in order to prepare for his Olympic gig.

The 42-year-old Wade retired as a player in 2019 and spent the next several years as a studio analyst for TNT. While Wade was criticized for a perceived stiffness and lack of charisma with TNT, he showed marked improvement this year on NBC. Viewers enjoyed Wade’s enthusiasm, his ability to offer substance about the Xs and Os of the game, as well as his chemistry with broadcast partner Noah Eagle.

NBC, who is eyeing another big name for their impending NBA team too, may have pole position for Wade given their now-established relationship. But Amazon (and perhaps other suitors as well) could be ready to turn it into a bidding war for The Flash.