Dwyane Wade has interesting response to Donovan Mitchell question

Dwyane Wade is throwing a bone to the basketball conspiracy theorists.

The retired Miami Heat legend, who is now a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, made an appearance this week at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. While signing an autograph, Wade was asked by a fan, “You gonna bring Donovan [Mitchell] to Miami?” Wade replied by saying, “Yeah.”

The All-Star guard Mitchell is facing renewed precariousness over his future in Utah. Though the Jazz were recently thought to be building around Mitchell, they now seem to have done a drastic 180 on that stance.

That may have just been an off-the-cuff remark from Wade or he simply could have been messing around with the fans. But it is interesting that Wade, someone who figures to have direct influence over Mitchell’s fate, answered the question instead of choosing to ignore it altogether.

We also know that Wade is a Heat franchise icon, and that Miami is very much involved in the Mitchell sweepstakes right now. An impromptu quip from Wade or evidence of a greater sleeper agent plot with his former team? The world may never know.