Report: Jazz willing to listen to Donovan Mitchell trade offers

The Utah Jazz have already traded away some key pieces this offseason, and it looks like Donovan Mitchell could be the next franchise cornerstone on the move.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Jazz are now open to listening to trade proposals for Mitchell.

“After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

According to Wojnarowski, the asking price for Mitchell will be high, but the Jazz are no longer ignoring calls regarding the guard’s availability.

The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

Earlier in July, Wojnaorwksi reported that the Jazz were committed to building around Mitchell and not engaging on trade offers from other teams. But Jazz executive Danny Ainge apparently has some reservations about Mitchell’s ability to lead a contending team.

Utah’s willingness to now field trade offers for Mitchell might not be a surprise given other recent events. The team traded Gobert for several first-round picks, in addition to Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley, which may have signaled a potential rebuild. The Jazz got four first-round picks for Gobert, and could likely get the same, if not more, for Mitchell. The 25-year-old also tweeted a cryptic message that seemed to suggest he was unhappy with the Gobert and Royce O’Neale trades. If Mitchell is indeed unhappy with the current construction of the roster, the Jazz may have more motivation to try to move him.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. He has helped lead the Jazz to the postseason in each of his first five seasons.

While the asking price for Mitchell will probably be exorbitant, one Eastern Conference team has reported interest.