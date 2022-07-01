Report: Donovan Mitchell is trade target for 1 Eastern Conference team

The Utah Jazz have already traded one of their franchise pillars to start their offseason. A new report suggests that they may not be done dealing, either.

The Jazz are keeping their options open regarding star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. While the sentiment seems to be that the team still plans to rebuild around Mitchell, they have not closed the door on using him as a trade chip in order to launch a rebuild.

Notably, Larsen mentions the Miami Heat as a potential suitor for Mitchell. The Heat have reportedly been “aggressive” in pursuing Mitchell and will continue to be if they cannot land Kevin Durant.

In particular, watch Miami. Obviously, Kevin Durant is their No. 1 target, but if that doesn't work out, they have been and will continue to be aggressive re: Mitchell. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) July 1, 2022

The Heat obviously would like to make a big move, and Mitchell would be that. However, they may just be aiming high here depending on how willing Utah actually is to make that sort of deal.

The Jazz are one of the most intriguing franchises to watch at this point. They traded Rudy Gobert on Friday, signifying a willingness to make major changes. However, they’ve also been linked with at least one player who profiles as the sort to keep them competitive in the short-term.