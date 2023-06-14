 Skip to main content
Report: Dwyane Wade eyeing new sports ownership move

June 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Feb 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat former player Dwyane Wade reacts during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade may be adding to his growing sports ownership portfolio.

The retired Miami Heat icon Wade spent the afternoon on Tuesday with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, visiting with players at practice and speaking with the team’s decision-makers. Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Wade has expressed interest in investing in the Sky.

The Sky are 5-5 so far this year but are just two years removed from winning the WNBA title in 2021. They are led by multi-time All-Star guard Kahleah Cooper, who is averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game on the season.

The eight-time All-NBA guard Wade, who is already a minority owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, is a native of Chicago. Interestingly enough, the Sky’s head coach and general manager (James Wade) is a cousin of Wade’s too.

Wade recently went viral for the ridiculous outfit he wore to the NBA Finals. Now instead of spending his money on unorthodox clothing, Wade may be spending it on a new basketball ownership venture.

Article Tags

Chicago SkyDwyane Wade
