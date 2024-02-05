Encouraging video of Lonzo Ball in gym surfaces

This week is giving us a real sight for sore eyes — Lonzo Ball back on the basketball court.

An encouraging video of the injured Chicago Bulls guard surfaced on social media Monday. In the video, Ball was shooting and dribbling around after practice and actually exhibiting some pretty nice lateral movement to boot.

Here is the video, which was posted by Bulls writer Will Gottlieb to X.

Great to see Lonzo moving around a bit and getting some shots up pic.twitter.com/4zElswpux1 — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) February 5, 2024

The 26-year-old Ball has now missed over two calendar years with his nagging left knee injury. Jan. 2022 was the last time we saw Ball play in an NBA game, and he has undergone three total knee procedures in that span.

But on the bright side for the former No. 2 overall pick, we recently heard a very positive update on his progress. Ball has a $21.4 million player option for next season too (after signing a four-year, $80 million deal prior to the 2021-22 season). While he may still have a lot more work to do to get back up to game speed, the above footage is plenty encouraging and might just indicate that Ball could be ready for the start of the 2024-25 campaign.