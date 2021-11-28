 Skip to main content
Enes Kanter making major legal change to his name

November 28, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Enes Kanter is one of the most outspoken players in sports when it comes to political topics, and the Boston Celtics veteran is legally changing his name to better reflect his views.

Kanter is in the process of legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. His middle name will be Kanter and last name will be Freedom. Kanter, who is Turkish, will officially become a United States citizen on Monday.

Kanter has spoken extensively this season about the Chinese government and the NBA’s refusal to speak out against communism. A Chinese broadcast company pulled Celtics broadcasts last month because of Kanter’s comments.

In addition to criticizing the NBA and president Joe Biden for not standing up to China, Kanter has also called out many of his peers. He even wore shoes ripping LeBron James for his relationship with China and partnership with Nike.

Kanter has had many issues with his native country of Turkey over his political views. He’s committed to speaking his mind and exposing the hypocrisy within the NBA. That clearly is not going to stop.

