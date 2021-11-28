Enes Kanter making major legal change to his name

Enes Kanter is one of the most outspoken players in sports when it comes to political topics, and the Boston Celtics veteran is legally changing his name to better reflect his views.

Kanter is in the process of legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. His middle name will be Kanter and last name will be Freedom. Kanter, who is Turkish, will officially become a United States citizen on Monday.

Kanter has spoken extensively this season about the Chinese government and the NBA’s refusal to speak out against communism. A Chinese broadcast company pulled Celtics broadcasts last month because of Kanter’s comments.

In addition to criticizing the NBA and president Joe Biden for not standing up to China, Kanter has also called out many of his peers. He even wore shoes ripping LeBron James for his relationship with China and partnership with Nike.

Money over Morals for the “King” Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

Kanter has had many issues with his native country of Turkey over his political views. He’s committed to speaking his mind and exposing the hypocrisy within the NBA. That clearly is not going to stop.

